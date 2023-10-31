Orientation meeting on qlty assurance

ITANAGAR, 30 Oct: “The performance of the district quality assurance, free diagnostic and finance health grants/referral transport, and other NHM components like maternal health, child health nutrition, family planning, and pre-conception and pre-natal diagnostic techniques were discussed during an orientation-cum-review meeting on quality assurance and free diagnostic service and 15 finance health grants/referral transport” held at a city hotel here on Monday, the IEC state bureau informed in a release.

In his address, NHM Mission Director Marge Sora urged the DMO and the DRCHO to “work closely together and prioritise uploading accurate data.”

Health & Family Welfare Special Secretary Vivek HP advised the districts to “conduct financial reviews and plan the activities accordingly, which would optimise fund utilisation as well as improve the health indicators.”

He also urged the DMO and the DRCHO to “stay well-informed and updated about the programme.”

Speaking about the Kayakalp Award, he said that “we should question why our hospital hasn’t received the Kayakalp certificate, given that cleanliness, hygiene and infection control is a basic necessity for any healthcare facility,” and underscored “the need for healthcare facilities to prioritise cleanliness as a critical component of patient care and safety.”

FW&NO Quality Assurance Joint Director Dr Amping Perme asked the district to “reconstitute its quality committee under quality assurance, as only six districts have done so.” She also urged the district to “focus on grey area in order to achieve a state certificate.”

She spelt out the areas of concern – “service provision, input patient right, clinical services, support services, infection control, quality management and outcomes – vis-? -vis obtaining the NQOS certificate.

Dr Amping requested the district to “empanel gynaecologists, including private ones, under family welfare, in accordance with the Supreme Court directive,” and said that the district should “send monthly reports of the UGC centre under PC PNDT.”

MH NO Dr Runi Tassung instructed the district to “administer iron folic acid supplement (blue IFA tablet) to all the students in the age group and upload the data in HMIS.” Expressing concern over “the high incidence of home delivery,” she urged the district to “look into it seriously and address the issue.”

She also asked the district to prioritise the Janani Suraksh Yojna and ASHA incentives.

“Ruksin CHC SMO (SG) Dr Dilip Dutta gave orientation in LaQsha to the participants,” the release said, adding that the meeting was attended also by the joint DHS (HTRC), the TRIHMS CMS, and medical superintendents of district hospitals.”