Road named after Rifleman Babu Rao Bongu

KHONSA, 30 Oct: Shaheed Babu Rao Bongu Marg, named after Rifleman Babu Rao Bongu, was inaugurated here in Tirap district by the Assam Rifles (AR) on Monday.

In a press release, the AR said that “Rifleman Babu Rao Bongu demonstrated unparalleled courage and selflessness during his service with the Assam Rifles. His exceptional bravery thwarted a major infiltration attempt by NSCN (IM) in Sanliam, Tirap district of Arunachal Pradesh. Tragically, he made the ultimate sacrifice on 21 October, 2020, succumbing to multiple gunshot wounds sustained during a fierce gunfight with the antinational elements,” the release said.

“The dedication of Shaheed Babu Rao Bongu Marg stands as a poignant tribute to the indomitable spirit and sacrifice of soldiers like

Rifleman Babu Rao Bongu, who have inscribed their names in the annals of history with their valorous acts,” it added.

“The inauguration of the Shaheed Babu Rao Bongu Marg not only commemorates the exemplary courage of the late soldier but also symbolises the enduring gratitude of the nation for his gallant service,” the release added.

The event was attended by officials of the district administration, troops of the AR, and local residents. (DIPRO)