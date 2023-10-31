RGU research project on delinquency

RONO HILLS, 30 Oct: The sociology department of Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU), in collaboration with the women & child development department, has completed a research project titled ‘Increasing delinquency in Arunachal Pradesh: Reasons and its preventive strategies’.

“The study’s objective was to discover the root causes of juvenile delinquency in the state and prevent deviant behaviour in the juveniles. The fieldwork for the study was conducted in eight urban towns of Arunachal Pradesh, including Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli, Ziro, Aalo, Roing, Namsai, and Bomdila,” the university informed in a release on Monday.

“The research finds that the fundamental causes of juvenile delinquency in these areas are intoxication, broken family, drug abuse, manipulation by adults, peer pressure, and use of social media.

“It was observed that, among all the causes, the use of drugs is the most common delinquent behaviour. Abuse of drugs also leads to many other delinquent behaviour, such as petty theft, murder, etc,” the release stated.

“The study suggests that institutions like family, school, community, friends, and lawmakers can play a more significant role in controlling juvenile delinquency. Proper awareness of the parenting system, digital knowledge, control of drug abuse, and legal knowledge are crucial in controlling the rising cases of juvenile delinquency,” it added.