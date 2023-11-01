LMCA controller retires, bid farewell

NAHARLAGUN, 31 Oct: The officers and staff of the legal metrology & consumer affairs (LMCA) department accorded a warm farewell to LMCA controller Hoktum Ori on his superannuation on Tuesday after rendering more than 40 years of service to the government.

In a farewell function organised at the LMCA controller office here, the staff of the department, led by LMCA Deputy Controller Minte Siga, wished Ori good physical and mental health, and expressed appreciation for him for rendering selfless service to the department and the state as a whole.

LMCA Administrative Secretary Opak Gao also conveyed best wishes to Ori.