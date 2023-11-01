World Thrift Day celebrated

TEZU, 31 Oct: The small savings department here in Lohit district celebrated the World Thrift Day by organising a ‘public savings awareness programme’ at Allubari in Namsai district on 30 October.

The World Thrift Day is celebrated every year to promote the importance of saving money.

The department’s Field Publicity Officer Jotho Yun urged the people to invest their hard-earned money in small savings schemes “and take part in the state-building process.”

He said that “50 per cent of the net collections under small savings are invested in development of the state by the finance ministry as long-term soft loans.”

Yun also highlighted the salient features of various small savings products, and advised the public to take advantage of the services offered by the post offices.