Work on NH under Package B moving at snail’s pace

[ Indu Chukhu ]

ITANAGAR, 31 Oct: Construction work on the Papu Nallah to Nirjuli stretch of NH 415, under Package B, is going on at a snail’s pace.

It is, however, learnt that a reason behind the slow pace of work is the construction of a flyover from Niba Hospital in Papu Nallah to the Government Higher Secondary School in Lekhi, which is expected to cover a stretch of 4 kilometres.

Speaking to this daily, PWD Assistant Engineer Debia Takam, who is overseeing the work under Package B, said that the road is expected to be completed by December 2024, adding, however, that he could not provide an accurate assurance. “It all depends upon the contractor of the firm,” he said.

The entire stretch of the NH under Package B is only 11.3 kms long, and the work had been awarded in 2020.

While only 35 per cent of the work under Package B has been completed, 75 per cent of the work under Package C has been completed.

Meanwhile, a regular commuter between Itanagar and Naharlagun said that “the pathetic road, with potholes everywhere, makes is very difficult for us to drive, and instead leads to back pain.”

Another rider said that “the engineers should keep in mind to broaden the roads, especially in the Barapani bridge area.”

Package B had been awarded to Odisha-based construction firm Woodhill Shivam, which later sublet it to TK Engineering Consortium Pvt Ltd.

Attempts were made to reach the officials monitoring the work under Package B and Package C, but in vain. Package C was awarded to Odisha-based ARSS Infrastructure Projects.

It may be mentioned here that, once the 4-km-long flyover is completed, it will just take 10 minutes to reach Lekhi from Papu Nallah.