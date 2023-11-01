National Games: Arunachal win 2 bronzes

ITANAGAR, 31 Oct: Arunachal Pradesh won two bronze medals on Tuesday to take its medal tally to three in the ongoing 37th National Games in Goa.

Miching Taja and Rikpy Nyodu won the medals in taekwondo poomsae.

While Taja won his medal in the senior male individual U-30 category, Nyodu won in the senior female individual U-30 category, chef de mission Bulang Marik informed.

Taja scored 6.56 points and missed the silver medal by just .04 points.

The gold and the silver medals in this [male] category were won by L Dingku Singh of Services and Lal Thlamuan Puia of Mizoram.

Singh scored 6.87 points, while Puia scored 6.60 points.

Bengia Tani had won the first medal for Arunachal in weightlifting on 26 October.

Last year’s National Games gold medallists Onilu Tega and Mercy Ngaimong will compete in wushu on Wednesday.

“They are expected to repeat their gold medal-winning performance tomorrow,” Marik said.

Taug Ama will also compete in wushu on Wednesday. The competition will start at 10 am. The state’s athletes will also compete in taekwondo on Wednesday.

The boxing schedule was yet to be finalised at the time of filing this report.