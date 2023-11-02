Arunachal celebrates foundation day of 8 states, 5 UTs

ITANAGAR, 1 Nov: The foundation day of eight states and five union territories (UTs) was celebrated at the Raj Bhavan here on Wednesday.

November 1 is the foundation day of eight states-Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Tamil Nadu-and five UTs-Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Chandigarh, Delhi, Lakshadweep and Puducherry.

Speaking at the function, Governor K.T Parnaik termed 1 November as a red letter day in the history of India as a large number of states and union territories of the country were founded on this day.

“The participation of people from every part of the nation celebrating the foundation day of the states strengthens the spirit of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat,” the Governor said.

“It enhances interaction and promotes mutual understanding between the people of different states and UTs, which reinforce a sustained and structured cultural connection in the areas of language learning, culture, traditions, music, tourism, cuisine, sports and sharing of best practices,” he added.

Parnaik thanked the people of the states and UTs celebrating the foundation day for their contribution in the development of Arunachal Pradesh.

Highlights of the function were the presentation of ‘Thiruvathira’ and ‘Kaikottikali’ dances by Malayali troupe and ‘Bhangra’ by Punjab group.

A large number of people from Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences, North Eastern Institute of Science and Technology, Central Reserve Police Force, Indo Tibetan Border Police, Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan, business houses and government departments participated in the programme. The Governor and his wife Anagha Parnaik interacted with them. (PRO to Raj Bhavan)