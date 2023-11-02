Rescued clouded leopard cub handed over to Biological Park, Itanagar

KHONSA, 1 Nov: A clouded leopard cub which was rescued from Lazu area of Tirap district has been transported from Khonsa and handed over to the Biological Park (Itanagar Zoo) authorities by the officials of Khonsa forest division on Wednesday.

The clouded leopard cub was earlier rescued by Phawang Lowang, who is a member of Arunachal Pradesh Bamboo Resource Development Agency (APBRDA) from the Barap area of Lazu.

As per reports, one female clouded leopard with cubs was sighted at the Barap area sometime back near the Barap river. During heavy rains, the clouded leopard cub was stranded and trapped in a small mass of land surrounded by the waters of Barap river. The female clouded leopard abandoned its cub and was not sighted for many days in the Barap area. Meanwhile, nearby villagers found the cub abandoned near Barap river and informed Phawang Lowang, who finally rescued and brought the cub to his place. He nurtured and took care of the cub for about 2 months till its full recovery. The leopard cub is presently in good health.

Earlier on 20 October, Lowang had informed the officials of the forest department and accordingly the Khonsa DFO took possession of the clouded leopard cub from him and made arrangements for its transportation and handing over to the Biological Park (Itanagar Zoo) for its upkeep and rehabilitation. (DIPRO)