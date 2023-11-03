ASBA pays tributes to its former vice president

ITANAGAR, 2 Nov: Members of the Arunachal State Badminton Association (ASBA) paid floral tributes to its former vice president Jambey Tashi on his first death anniversary at the Arunachal Badminton Academy-MLA Cottage here on Thursday.

ASBA secretary-general Bamang Tago led others in offering floral tributes to the portrait of Tashi, who was also the former MLA of Lumla constituency in Tawang district.

The ASBA officials and students of Sangay Lhaden Sports Academy also observed three minutes of silence as a mark of respect to late Tashi.

“Tashi made a significant contribution to the growth of badminton in the state. He was not only a dedicated badminton player but also an active member of our association,” Tago said.

Tashi had served as the vice president of the ASBA from 2012 until his death. He had sponsored numerous players, including calendar events of the ASBA, and supported the ‘Catch them young’ mission.