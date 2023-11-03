RGU organises ‘run for unity’

RONO HILLS, 2 Nov: Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) here organised a ‘run for unity’ event to mark the National Unity Day, commemorating the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, on Tuesday.

A total of 130 students and faculty members participated in the run, which was flagged off by RGU Registrar Dr NT Rikam and Prof Otem Padung from the Doimukh market complex.

Later, addressing the gathering at the RGU football ground, Dr Rikam spoke on “the contributions of the freedom fighters for united India,” and expressed the need for “a united society for making India secured and progressive.”

Prof Padung encouraged the students to “come together for united India.” Physical Education HoD Dr Sambhu Prasad, Sports Sciences coordinator Dr Anil Mili, and Prof SK Nayak also spoke.

RGU Vice Chancellor Prof Saket Kushwaha in a message said: “This day inspires us to be proud of our Indian identity and encourages us to work for the betterment of the nation.”

Among the students, the top 10 winners in the girls’ and the boys’ categories were awarded prizes, medals, and certificates.

Among the female faculty members, Dr Duyi Samyor (food technology), Dr Yashi Umbrey (plant pathology), and Swarupa Nath (genetics & plant breeding) secured the top three positions in the run.

Among the male faculty members, Dr Vinod Kumar Yadav (commerce), Dr Ashok Kumar Yadav (food technology), and Dr Sushant Kumar (education) secured the top three positions.