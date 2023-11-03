Review meeting on Seva Maah

ROING, 2 Nov: A meeting to review the observation of Seva Maah and the saturation of flagship schemes in Lower Dibang Valley (LDV) district was conducted here on Thursday.

Besides LDV mentor secretary Abu Tayeng, Deputy Commissioner Sashvat Saurabh, Assistant Commissioner Srinivas Sadi, and heads of offices of the district attended it.

November has been named ‘Seva Maah’ to ensure that the benefits of the government’s flagship schemes reach all the beneficiaries in the state.

The saturation of all flagship schemes of the central and the state governments being implemented in the district was reviewed during the meeting.

Tayeng expressed appreciation “for all working towards making LDV one of the top performing districts in the state with 93 per cent saturation of schemes,” and advised them to “put in extra effort to take the saturation to 100 per cent.

Tayeng asked all the departments to “revisit the beneficiaries’ list and data available of the Aadhaar numbers and corresponding mobile numbers of the beneficiaries, so that no problems are faced in future for verification.”

The DC urged all to “be updated with the guidelines laid down for Seva Maah and the activities to be conducted.” (DIPRO)