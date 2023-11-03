Training prog on mushroom farming

PAMPOLI, 2 Nov: Over 26 farmers and farmwomen participated in an ‘on-campus training programme’ on mushroom farming, organised by the East Kameng KVK here on Thursday.

The KVK’s plant protection scientist PP Tripathi explained to the participants the “cultivation technology of oyster mushroom as an allied activity for income generation in rural areas.”

He also educated them on “how to prepare mushroom beds, how to inoculate the spore, and how much moisture should be maintained,” the KVK informed in a release.