On the legacy of ‘pounten’

The invention of writing is unarguably one of the most significant historical events to have shaped the modern world. From recording the first understanding of observable natural world on the walls of prehistoric caves to the latest leap in science and technology, it has pushed boundaries and put us where we stand today. And what has assisted this ability of ours to write and record? Of course, the writing instrument! With the earliest use of reed straw by the ancient Egyptians about 3000 BC to the latest generations of space pens, writing instruments have come a long way. On the eve of the International Fountain Pen Day, therefore, the legacy of the classic fountain pen deserves a little throwback, at the least.

To the uninitiated, the International Fountain Pen Day is observed on the first Friday of November every year. It falls on 3 November this year.

Fondly called the ‘pounten’ in the ’80s and the ’90s, the fountain pen was a genius and a status symbol. It exuberated complexity and portrayed one’s academic and social standing. Only when one passed the lower primary classes (where pencils were advocated) could one be promoted to use the ‘pounten’. It was a symbol of seniority in school. A gift of fountain pen was the most luxurious present a student could ever receive. It motivated one to write passionately and experiment with various inks, such as royal blue, permanent black, violet, etc. It was an excellent compatriot and tool towards superb handwriting.

For the keen follower of news, the fountain pen has notoriously been in the news recently when King Charles III spilled ink while signing with a leaky fountain pen. The very notoriety was a daily ordeal for many students of the yesteryears who would fondly remember ink-stained pockets and fingers and rubbing the residual ink on their hairs (because it was absorbent and not visible). Leaking pen and ink stains were commonly associated with school going children who would fill ink directly into the barrels (unlike the ink cartridges and converters of today) of fountain pen, and therefore was susceptible to leaks. With the passage of time and advent of newer, cheaper alternatives, the fountain pen got discreetly pushed into the oblivion. It may not be surprising if the present-day students have not seen what a fountain pen is. How could they, in the flurry of use-and-throw cheaper ball point pens? And furthermore, in another point of view, ball points being more convenient and needing zero maintenance, who would ask for a fountain pen?

Yours truly has been an ardent enthusiast of fountain pens and has a long association with them despite the availability of latest new-age ball pens. There is a certain charm in maintaining a fountain pen, unlike the infamous ‘likho-pheko’ ball pens. A sense of ownership and belongingness is attached to it. It teaches one patience and utmost care (lest you drop it nib-on). It needs a lot more pampering than any other pen. Timely servicing, routine cleaning and regular maintenance are very much a discipline one is invariably taught to adhere to for its smooth running, akin to one’s favourite car or motorcycle. It’s not to be assumed, however, that yours truly is averse to ball pens and doesn’t use it. He does. After all, for the sake of writing, any pen will do.

It is surprising and nostalgically refreshing that at certain meetings and official dealings with officers (especially old teachers), the word ‘pounten’ is still occasionally heard in remote districts like Siang where yours truly serves. In official matters and files also, some senior officers have left their marks with their pristine handwritings on the file notes. It is quite enriching to see their handwritings in ink, written decades ago, still standing out from a plethora of haphazardly scribbled feeble notes. What’s even more inspiring is that, despite their slow disappearance, a niche category of senior officers was still maintaining fountain pens. A few years ago, when yours truly was serving in Kurung Kumey, while browsing through some dusty old files, a particular handwriting and signatures on the file notes were eye-catching in uniform cursive with each stroke varying inline thickness and bold in black ink. It was former deputy commissioner Kurung Kumey, Rajeev Takuk (who retired in October 2023), a person well known for his knowledge and exemplary handwriting. The same alluring cursive handwriting was seen in the files of Siang district as well, where he served later again as DC.

He dedicatedly maintained and wrote with an italic fountain pen in cursive – a magnificent combination. Former commissioner to Arunachal Pradesh, Belatee Pertin was another officer known for his bold signature. He held pride in writing with a stub-nib fountain pen, smilingly saying, “I write only with my men” when my colleagues offered him a ball pen on an occasion. Late urban development SE Marcony Potom was another avid user of fountain pens. While yours truly formerly worked in the department under his guidance, he diligently maintained and wrote with Lamy fountain pens. I pray that he finds fountain pens in heaven, as well.

It is disheartening, if reports are to be believed, that the art of writing is a dwindling phenomenon in this age of computers and smart mobile technology where the need to write physically on paper has seen a massive decline. However, as a silver lining in the cloud, The Hindu has reported that the demand for the classic writing instrument had been increasing, especially during the Covid-19 lockdown. It was attributed mainly to two factors. First, the hobbyists were picking up calligraphy as a passion, and second, the realisation for digital detox had led people to pick up the pen and write on paper again. The Times of India has also highlighted that the import of fountain pens had increased by 134 percent in 2019.

A resurgence in the use of fountain pens, with special reference to the flat nibs and calligraphy nibs, can be seen with the officers and government staffs for signing documents nowadays. The same may be attributed to their superiors who dedicatedly carried a fountain pen and wrote in inspiring handwritings and bright ink on files. Yours truly wishes the same for the students of today (at least till secondary level) who should not be deprived of the invariable experience of a metal nib gliding on paper, leaving a wet trail of ink behind and the discipline that comes along with it. The legacy of the ‘pounten’ should live on and there is hope, at least for yours truly. (Peyom Jini is a circle officer)