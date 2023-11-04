DC reviews status of CSS

ITANAGAR, 3 Nov: West Kameng DC Akriti Sagar reviewed the status of “14 central sector schemes (CSS) saturation trackers during a pre-e-Pragati meeting held in Bomdila on Friday,” the DIPRO informed in a release on Friday.

The DC reviewed the status of all ongoing schemes, and emphasised the importance of adherence to project standards and timelines, urging both the working agencies and administrative officers to “conduct on-site visits to ensure on-time and quality project completion,” the release said.

The ADCs of the five subdivisions provided updates on the status of the schemes in their respective areas.

The meeting was attended also by District Programme Officer H Taipodia, administrative officers, heads of departments, and engineers from various departments. (DIPRO)