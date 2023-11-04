SEAS survey conducted in ICR

ITANAGAR, 3 Nov: State Educational Achievement Survey (SEAS) examination was conducted at various schools of the Itanagar Capital Region (ICR) by PARAKH (Performance Assessment, Review and Analysis of Knowledge for Holistic Development), a constituent body under the NCERT, on Friday.

ICR DDSE ST Zara informed that the examination was conducted for the students of Classes 3, 6 and 9 in 41 schools.

“Approximately 30 students from each category in each school participated in the exam as part of the SEAS,” APO Tori Gadi informed. (DIPRO)