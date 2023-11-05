2 arrested with cannabis worth lakhs of rupees

ITANAGAR, 4 Nov: The state police arrested two persons after cannabis worth lakhs of rupees was seized from their possession, an officer said here on Saturday.

Papum Pare SP Taru Gusar said that the police received a tip-off about a car coming from Kalaktang. Consequently, a team from Doimukh police station intercepted the vehicle at Hara Hapa.

“In the presence of an executive magistrate and independent witnesses, the police conducted a thorough search of the vehicle, resulting in the discovery of suspected cannabis weighing approximately 108.723 kgs in the possession of Mohamad Rashidul Islam,” the SP said.

The police seized both the cannabis and the vehicle, and took the alleged offender into custody. Subsequently, the accused was presented before the court and remanded in custody for seven days.

Following further interrogation, the accused disclosed information about the source of the procured cannabis. In response, a police team was dispatched to Kalaktang, where they apprehended Phurpa Tashi Langla, identified as the primary supplier.

Approximately 118 kgs of cannabis was seized during the operation.

A case has been registered in connection with the incident under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, the SP said. (PTI)