SWC system introduced in Kamle

RAGA, 6 Nov: Kamle district introduced the single-window clearance (SWC) system on Monday by issuing trade licences to applicants.

Earlier, a team from the planning & investment department had conducted hands-on training programme for the district administration to make the system operational.

SWC Authority Chief Executive Officer Tabe Haidar commended the deputy commissioner, the officers and officials of the trade branch, and the district planning officer for implementing ease of doing business in the district.

Later, DC Adong Pertin handed over fresh trade licences to applicants, and urged all to “avail of the services under ease of doing business to ensure seamless and transparent delivery of services.” (DIPRO)