Legend football team wins soccer cup

[ Karda Natam ]

DAPORIJO, 6 Nov: Legend football team won the second edition of the Super League Subansiri Football Tournament after beating Lion football team in the final match played here in Upper Subansiri district on Sunday.

Vicky Doyom was adjudged the highest scorer and the best defender, while Rakni Mosu was adjudged the best player, Chotu Dui was adjudged the best goalkeeper, and Legeng football team was recognised as the ‘fair play team’.

During the valedictory function, Dukam Welfare Society general secretary Jepor Dukam, who along with district BJP in-charge Taring Rai attended it, advised the youths to “play games and sports regularly and discourage drug menace in the society.”

Rai also encouraged the players to keep their mind and body fit.