Ex-MLAs to continue working for state’s development

ITANAGAR, 7 Nov: The former legislators of the state have decided to continue working for the development of the state by extending support and cooperation to the panchayat leaders, MLAs and ministers in every issue of public interest and importance.

They took the decision during a meeting of the Former Legislators’ Welfare Association (FLWA) here on Monday.

During the meeting, they resolved to support all the welfare programmes and policies of the state government led by Chief Minister Pema Khandu.

The former legislators also discussed issues like “increasing health problems of the elderly members that need to be taken care of by the association on humanitarian grounds,” the FLWA informed in a release.

The participants unanimously agreed not to use the FLWA as a platform for any political activity by any member of the association.

FLWA secretary-general Anok Wangsa called upon the members to work in the greater interest of the public, although they are not in power.

The meeting, which was presided over by FLWA president and former minister Tanyong Tatak, was attended by its state executive members and district coordinators, including ex-MLA Nima Tsering Khrimey, and ex-minister Iken Riba.