Probe how persons went missing in landslide at SLHEP 

Recently, a person identified as Waru Nito, a resident of Boginadi village in Kakoi circle of Papum Pare district, reportedly went missing from the area where a landslide hit the NHPC’s 2,000 megawatt Subansiri Lower Hydroelectric Project (SLHEP) in Dullungmukh in Kamle district. As per a family member of Nito, he was on a boat along with one more person while working in the area when the incident took place. They were reportedly in the area which is usually restricted for outsiders. The family alleged that NHPC officials did not inform them about the incident. They also alleged that NHPC tried to hide the information about the incident. This is a very serious allegation. The NHPC authorities should have informed the family immediately after the incident. There should be a proper probe on how the missing person along with his colleague landed in such an area which was restricted for the public. Also, in recent times, several incidents have dented the image of the SLHEP. The people living downstream and nearby are very fearful. The safety measures have to be further improved, so that people’s faith is restored. Already people have so much apprehension about the mega dams and such incidents further create more fear.