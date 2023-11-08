Veteran football tourney begins

Natung assures futsal ground at Yazali

YAZALI, Nov 7: Sports & Youth Affairs Minister Mama Natung has assured to expand the badminton courts and establish a futsal ground at Yazali in Lower Subansiri district in a bid to promote a healthier lifestyle.

He was speaking at the opening ceremony of the fourth edition of the Veteran Football Cup & Winter Carnival, organized by the Hangover Group here.

Natung said that “it is important to remain active to stay healthy.” He lauded the motive of the organisers to promote sporting culture beyond the youth.

He said that people must indulge in any form of exercise to stay healthy, especially after reaching 50 years of age.

Natung also said that the current general ground will be upgraded with better facilities to improve the playing and viewing experience.

He also said that the state has produced several athletes who have garnered national and international glory.

Co-founder of Hangover Group, Baath Vicky Paar, thanked the minister for his commitment to improving the sports infrastructure in the region.

State sports director Tadar Appa lauded the efforts of the organisers and called for a competitive event.

In the opening match, the defending champions took the PHED team to the cleaners, trouncing them 4-0.

Three of the goals came in the first half itself with strikes from Gyamar Tala, Toko Poliam, and a brace from Bamin Tadu. Tala was adjudged ‘Hero of the Match’.

Eight teams will be participating in the tournament for glory and a cash prize of Rs two lakh. The runner-up will receive Rs one lakh.

The ‘fair play team’ will be awarded Rs 50,000, while three outstanding individual players will be given Rs 20,000 each.

The tournament is not restricted to football alone, as several side events will be organized including dance competitions & pageants.