APP to launch Operation Dawn

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 8 Nov: Arunachal Pradesh police is launching Operation Dawn in a bid to combat the drug menace in the state. This holistically designed operation is a multi-pronged approach to fight against the drug menace in the state. The police department stated that this much-touted operation will not only focus on the enforcement aspect but also put the police in a new role as a guide for the younger generation. Under this operation, the police will not limit itself to demand and supply reduction

through strict law enforcement but will also commit to motivating and guiding youths through awareness and interaction campaigns/programs. They will also liaise with appropriate agencies to work on assessing and ensuring harm reduction.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu has been campaigning against drugs for the last two years.