BJP secures 2 ZP and 39 GP seats in panchayat byepolls

ITANAGAR, 8 Nov: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured the 2 vacant zilla parishad constituency seats and 39 of the 54 vacant gram panchayat constituencies (GPCs) seats in the state-wide panchayat bye elections that completed on Wednesday.

A release from state election commission informed that of the 54, 49 gram panchayat constituencies and 1 ZPC had been declared uncontested on the last date of withdrawal on 21 October.

The BJP secured 39 GP seats, National People’s Party (NPP) won 1 GP seat, Indian National Congress (INC) bagged 5 GP seats while, a total of 9 GP seats were secured by independent candidates, counting of votes of which was held on Wednesday, the release added.