East Siang APLS’s symposium on A:bang

PASIGHAT, 8 Nov: The East Siang branch of the Arunachal Pradesh Literary Society (APLS) organized a one-day symposium on “A:bang: its evolution and preservation” at the Horticulture and Forestry College auditorium here on Wednesday.

In his address, Pasighat East MLA Kaling Moyong lauded the efforts of East Siang APLS unit president Ponung Ering Angu and her team for organizing the symposium with a mission to promote and preserve age-old traditional customs, etc., through Adi folklore “ABANG” to inspire future generations.

“It is an integral part of the Adi community, but due to the lack of practice and experts (Miris), the age-old traditional art was gradually eroding due to modernization,” the MLA said and opined that the younger generations “must know and understand the value of the spiritual traditions of the Adi community.”

Padmashree Mamang Dai and APLS advisor Tokong Pertin also spoke and stressed the need to revive and preserve the age-old culture.

During technical sessions, resource persons Kaling Borang, Tashiram Pertin, Obang Doruk, Bodong Yirang, Nakmin Perme, Nong Dai and Yayom Dai delivered lectures and motivated the participants.

Professors and students from various institutes, government officers, and members of the public participated in the daylong symposium. (DIPRO)