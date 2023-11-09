SHG members informed about drinking water purification, quality testing

ITANAGAR, 8 Nov: As many as 30 women Self-Help Group (SHG) members were taken on an exposure tour to water treatment plants at Damsite, Naharlagun and Senki View here on Wednesday to provide them information about the basics of drinking water supply, water purification and quality testing.

The tour programme was organized by the directorate of urban local bodies as part of the three-day Jal Diwali–Women for Water, Water for Women campaign.

Launched by the union ministry of housing and urban affairs under its flagship scheme – Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation, in partnership with the ministry’s National Urban Livelihood Mission, the campaign aims at providing a platform for inclusion of women in water governance.

“Women play a significant role in household water management. By empowering women with knowledge about water treatment processes and infrastructure, MoHUA aims to enhance their ability to ensure access to safe and clean drinking water for their households,” a release from the directorate of urban local bodies (ULB), said.