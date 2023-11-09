DCM seeks survey on Arunachal’s potential in pumped storage plants

NEW DELHI, 8 Nov: Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein emphasized Arunachal’s potential in Pumped Storage Plants during the second day of the conference of the power and NRE ministers of states and UTs. He suggested conducting a detailed survey to explore the state’s potential in this sector. Mein, who also heads the power department, urged the new and renewable energy ministry to engage NEEPCO for the survey.

During the meeting, the DCM highlighted initiatives by the Arunachal Pradesh government to enhance the state’s energy sector. He provided insights into the progress of the comprehensive scheme for transmission, expected to be completed by December 2024. This scheme promises a significant reduction in transmission and distribution losses, marking a pivotal step in Arunachal Pradesh’s energy infrastructure development.

In the evening, the DCM met power minister RK Singh and discussed issues related to hydropower projects and the revamped distribution sector scheme. Mein requested early sanctioning of the small and mini hydel project proposals. The union minister assured Mein that the pending issues would be resolved soon. (DCM’s Media Cell)