NBCC to construct 100-bedded hospital

TIGDO, 9 Nov: As part of commemorating its golden jubilee year, the Nyishi Baptist Church Council (NBCC) has decided to construct a 100-bedded Arunachal Christian Hospital (ACH) here in Papum Pare district.

The NBCC had celebrated its 50th year of service from 17 to 19 December, 2021.

On Thursday, NBCC general secretary Rev Dr Tagang Gelo dedicated the foundation stone of the

ACH and its RCC bridge to the people. Local MLA Tana Hali Tara unveiled the foundation stone of the hospital and the bridge, and commended the NBCC “for coming up with a hospital project.”

The proposed hospital’s governing body chairman Dr Tana Akin informed that “it was a longstanding desire of the people to have a hospital, following which the NBCC has taken up the hospital project.”

Dr Akin informed also that “the initial basic clinical services of the hospital are expected to start from April 2025.”

“It is also to be expected that, by 2025, beds ranging from 30-35 will be available and clinical services such as surgery, medicine, paediatrics, obstetrics and gynaecology, besides 24/7 emergency services, laboratories, X-rays, ultrasound, endoscopy and pharmacies will start in full swing,” he said.

“Our phase-wise planning for the hospital can be called a strategic planning where the services, facilities and construction will be brought up in phase-wise manner,” he added.