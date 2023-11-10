DUDA launches initiative to create awareness on SUPs hazard

TEZU, 9 Nov: The Lohit District Urban Development Agency (DUDA) has introduced a unique IEC campaign under the Swachch Bharat Mission to create awareness among the public about the hazards of single-use plastic (SUP) items.

The initiative, themed ‘One kilo of plastic trash, you get one kilo of rice’, has drawn the attention of students.

Stressing on the need to minimise SUPs, Urban Development & Housing (UD&H) EE Bapenlu Kri urged the people to become more aware about environmental issues.

The DFCSO is assisting the DUDA by providing the rice.

The UD&H department here also launched a ‘Swachh Diwali, Shubh Diwali’ campaign, which it said aims at “invoking the cultural significance of Diwali with the journey of Swachh Bharat and the principles of Lifestyle for Environment (Mission LiFE).”

It is designed to engage with the public to prioritise cleanliness of not just homes but also their neighbourhoods; practice source segregation of waste to convert waste to wealth; switch from using single-use plastics to eco-friendly materials; and promote ‘vocal for local’ in order to have a clean and eco-friendly Diwali celebration. (DIPRO)