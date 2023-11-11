DC, ADC felicitate CBSE exams toppers

ITANAGAR, 10 Nov: Itanagar Capital Region (ICR) Deputy Commissioner Talo Potom, along with ADC Shweta Nagarkoti felicitated the students of government schools of the ICR who topped the 2021-’22 CBSE Classes 10 and 12 exams, at the DC office here on Friday.

The toppers were provided with a laptop and a certificate each.

The DC expressed hope that “the effort of the state government will provide motivation to the students to do better in life,” and urged the toppers to “work with sincerity and dedication to achieve success in life.”

The ADC also lauded the initiative to recognise the performance of the students.

ICR SDO Datum Gadi and DDSE ST Zara also handed over laptops and certificates to the students.

BEO Kime Lasa informed that the state government has “initiated rewards for the district toppers in Classes 10 and 12 exams to recognise the hard work and success of students of government schools, and to bring them at par with the performance of other schools.”

The Class 10 toppers were Sonia Borah (GHSS Itanagar), Kayali Baunthial (GHSS Naharlagun), Pushpak Jha (GHSS Naharlagun), Karsang Yapi (GHSS Itanagar), Joram Niya (GSS Nirjuli), Sartam Yanu (GSS Nirjuli), Biki Tutu (GSS Nirjuli), and Jikke Yanik (GSS G Sector).

The Class 12 toppers were Sonia Komut (GHSS Itanagar), Dangi Riang (GHSS Ganga), Biri Yachu (GHSS Naharlagun), Hage Moniya (GHSS Itanagar), Tagru Api (GHSS Itanagar), Nuja Tapak (GHSS Naharlagun), Jumla Yardung (GHSS Naharlagun), and Kara Gania (GHSS Naharlagun). (DIPRO)