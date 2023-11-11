Encourage students to join armed forces: Guv

ITANAGAR, 10 Nov: Governor KT Parnaik suggested conducting more outreach programmes by the Indian armed forces at the school and college levels in Arunachal to encourage the students to join the armed forces.

During a meeting with a three-member team of naval officers, led by Commander Ronie Chowpoo, at the Raj Bhavan here on Friday, Parnaik commended the Indian Navy and the naval officers for endeavouring to motivate students of institutes of higher studies in the state to join the Navy.

“With good inborn physical fitness and agility, the youths of the state have huge potential for being inducted in the Indian armed forces,” the governor said, and suggested using audiovisual aids to showcase the prowess of the Indian Navy.

“The Raj Bhavan will always be ready to facilitate such programmes,” he said.

The officers, including Lieutenant Commanders Rige Bagra and Saloni Gandhi, informed that a Navy team conducted outreach programmes at the National Institute of Technology (Jote) and the North Eastern Regional Institute of Science & Technology (Nirjuli) and encouraged the students to avail of the opportunities to join the Navy, besides apprising them of the avenues and modalities for joining the Indian Navy. (Raj Bhavan)