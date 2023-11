PONGGING, 10 Nov: Over 482 beneficiaries here in Katan circle of Upper Siang district availed of services provided by 20 government departments during a Seva Aapke Dwar (SAD) camp on Friday.

Health & Family Welfare Secretary Liyon Borang inaugurated the camp, and distributed ST and PR certificates, besides agri-horti items to the beneficiaries. (DIPRO)