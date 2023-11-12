DCM advocates cordial relations with neighbours

HOLLONGI, 11 Nov: Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein emphasised on maintaining cordial relations with neighbouring states for peaceful coexistence.

Highlighting the age-old bonding between the people of Assam and Arunachal “during the British era, prior to independence and the NEFA days,” Mein said that “this legacy should be passed on to the younger generations.”

Mein was addressing the gathering at the inaugural ceremony of the 3rd Interstate Cultural Exchange Festival of Assam and Arunachal here on Friday.

Commending Doimukh MLA Tana Hali Tara, who is also the chief patron of the festival, Mein highlighted the “transformative power of cultural exchange in fostering deep understanding, appreciation and unity between different communities.”

He said that “cultural festivals not only highlight the talents of artists and performers but also creates invaluable opportunities for cultural dialogue, instilling pride and unity across diverse communities.”

“The festival stands as a testament to the power of cultural exchange in creating a tapestry of unity amidst the beautiful diversity of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh,” he added.

He said that “many prominent personalities, like (late) Bhupen Hazarika, helped in uniting the sister states of the Northeast, particularly Assam and Arunachal Pradesh, through his songs and music,” and added that, “likewise, prominent literary personalities of Arunachal Pradesh, like (late) Lummer Dai and YD Thongchi have contributed a lot to Assamese literature.”

He informed that the state government has constituted the Arunachal Pradesh Airport Area Planning & Development Authority in order to keep the landscape in Hollongi area intact and to check any kind of unsystematic and unauthorised construction in the airport area.

The festival was attended also by Doimukh MLA Tara, OBC Development Board for Gohpur Subdivision Chairman Nomal Boruah, organising patron Yowa Bullet, organising chairman Yowa Nunu, government officials, PRI leaders, GBs, and others.

People belonging to various communities of the two states presented traditional folkdances during the event. (DCM’s PR Cell)