CM distributes Ayushman cards

TAWANG, 11 Nov: Chief Minister Pema Khandu handed over Ayushman cards under the AB PM-JAY to the Lungla CHC medical officer on the third day of the Tawang Festival here, for distribution to the beneficiaries in Lungla circle, in the presence of Tawang MLA Tsering Tashi, DMO (i/c) Dr Rinchin Neema, and others.

The District Health Society, in collaboration with Naharlagun-based State Health Agency, conducted an enrolment drive during the Tawang Festival, offering scheme awareness, beneficiary searches, enrolment status checks, ABHA creation, eKYC, and addition of family members to the CMAAY and the AB PM-JAY.

As of 7 November, 2023, Tawang district has verified 54 per cent of its AB PM-JAY beneficiaries, totalling 3,816 families

out of the target of 7,043 eligible families, encompassing 10,735 individuals.

Tawang ranks as the second best-performing district, among 25 districts, in PMJAY beneficiary saturation. AB PM-JAY – the world’s largest health assurance scheme – provides Rs 5 lakhs per family per year for secondary and tertiary care hospitalisation to poor and vulnerable families, aiming to ensure comprehensive coverage for catastrophic illness and reduce out-of-pocket healthcare expenditure. (DIPRO)