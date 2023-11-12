KVK establishes custom hiring centre

PAMPOLI, 11 Nov: The East Kameng KVK here, with the help of 20 fish farmers and farmwomen from Pampoli, Jayanti and Wessang villages, has established a custom hiring centre “for the ease of farmers during their aquaculture and allied activities,” it informed in a release.

KVK fishery scientist Dr VK Misra on Saturday informed that “a farmer interest group, with the name of ‘Jayanti Farming Help Group’, having 12 landless female workers from Jayanti village, has also been created and linked with the CHC, which may be requested for working in farming-related activities on daily wages basis.”

This group, he said, “will provide employment opportunities to landless female workers on one side, and will be helpful for the farmers who need human resource for their agriculture and allied activities on daily wages basis.”

Dr Misra informed that a “minimum input-based fish seed raising centre has also been established with the full consent and involvement of fish farmers from Jayanti, Pampoli and Wessang, which will help the fish seed raisers generate income by providing quality fish seeds at the village level, round the year, as and when required.”