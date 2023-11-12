NCW-sponsored conference on female labour force

TEZU, 11 Nov: The economics department of Indira Gandhi Government College (IGGC) here in Lohit district held a national conference on ‘Women farmers/daily wage labourers in relation to migration’, on Saturday.

IGGC Principal Dr Kangki Megu said that “migration is one of the vital issues throughout India and the world,” and expressed hope that the conference would “find ways and means to address the issues.”

Assam-based Dibrugarh University’s Social Sciences Dean Prof Deb Kumar Chakraborty gave a presentation on the topic ‘Women in labour market: Identifying the challenge’.

Saying that “participation of female labour force is a driver of growth,” Prof Chakraborty highlighted the factors, both social and economic, that led to “low female labour force participation rate in India.”

IGGC Assistant Professor Shanti Linggi presented a paper on ‘Women farmers: Role, migration and impact’, while Pasighat (E/Siang)-based JN College’s Economics Assistant Professor Dr Apilang Apum gave a presentation on ‘Children and the household economy’.

Dr Apum highlighted the problems of child labour throughout the world and how children are forced to work in factories, companies, and households.

IGGC Assistant Professor Dr Riko Mihu gave a presentation on ‘Participation of women in livelihood activities: Study in SHGs of Dibang Valley district of Arunachal Pradesh’, while Assistant Professor Dr Abba Pulu gave a presentation on the topic ‘Issues and challenges faced by women migrant workers in India’.

The conference was sponsored by the National Commission for Women (NCW).