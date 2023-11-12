State BJP mourns Acharya

ITANAGAR, 11 Nov: The state BJP has mourned the demise of former Arunachal Pradesh governor Padmanabha Balakrishna Acharya.

In a condolence meeting at the party’s headquarters here on Saturday, state BJP vice president Tarh Tarak highlighted the biography of the late governor.

“Acharya had joined the BJP in 1980, and was elected as the party’s in-charge for Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram and Nagaland. He was also the BJP’s national secretary in charge of the Northeast states from 1995 to 2002,” he said.

“Acharya had served the Northeast when mainland India had neglected the region. He was instrumental in upgrading the BJP in the Northeast, and was the founder of the BJP in Arunachal Pradesh,” Tarak said.

State BJP vice president Nani Lajie said that Acharya had initiated providing free education to the students of Arunachal in 1969, while the chief minister’s adviser Tai Tagak highlighted the activities carried out by Acharya in the region.

“As the governor of Arunachal Pradesh, late Acharya took personal interest in the developmental and welfare programmes of the state and its people, especially the socially marginalised people, which were reflected in his initiative in the constitution of the Autonomous Puroik Welfare Board,” he added.

Members of the state BJP, led by Tarak, Lajie and Tagak, besides general secretary Tadar Niglar, paid floral tributes to the portrait of late PB Acharya, and observed a two-minute silence as a mark of respect to the departed soul.