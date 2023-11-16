Governor launches Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra

ZIRO, 15 Nov: Governor K.T Parnaik launched the ‘Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra’ on the occasion of Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas celebration here in Lower Subansiri district on Wednesday.

The Governor said that the Yatra is an effort of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make India a developed nation by 2047 with special focus on the development and progress of the tribal communities. “The Yatra must reach every corner of the state. Sincere effort must be put in to ensure that targeted people avail benefits from the state and central governments schemes and programmes,” he said.

Parnaik advised the government officials to reach out to the rural communities, stay with them and discuss and address their challenges. He also appealed to the people to come forward and assist and cooperate with government machineries for the Vikshit Bharat Mission.

“All welfare schemes must reach full saturation,” he said.

The Governor witnessed the live streaming of the Prime Minister’s programme at Khunti, Jharkhand along with the people in addition to a message from the President of India on the occasion.

Earlier, the Governor offered floral tribute to the portrait of Bhagwan Birsa Munda and lit the inaugural lamp of the celebration.

An exhibition of tribal heroes in the Indian freedom movement was displayed at Abo Tani Hall. He also distributed certificate and cash awards to the winners of the walkathon, organized on the occasion of Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas.

As an encouragement to the entrepreneurs, artisans and progressive farmers, the Governor distributed beneficiary’s certificates under Atma Nirbhar Krishi Yojana, Sub-mission on Agri farm machinery, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Rural), Atmanirbhar Pasu Palan Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban), PM SVANidhi, Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana, Atma Nirbha Bagwani Yojana, Farmstead compost for doubling of farmers’ income, promotion of fishery based integrated farming system models for livelihood improvement of farmers, Arunachal Gramin Express Yojana and Arun Shree Rinn Yojana.

He also flagged off the information education communication mobile vans under the programme and distributed certificates to the beneficiaries of various central government flagship programmes and schemes.

The main focus of the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra will be on reaching out to people and create awareness and providing benefits of welfare schemes, like sanitation facilities, essential financial services, electricity connections, access to LPG cylinders, housing for the poor, food security, proper nutrition, reliable healthcare, clean drinking water, etc. Enrolment of potential beneficiaries will be done through details ascertained during the Yatra.

Agriculture minister Tage Taki, Lower Subansiri DC Bamin Nime, fisheries commissioner Saugat Biswas, rural development ministry’s rural connectivity director Devinder Kumar, attended the programme. (PRO to Raj Bhavan)