One hacked to death at Ruksin; killer in police net

Correspondent

RUKSIN, 15 Nov: A 21-year-old man identified as Shibu Baishya has allegedly hacked to death his 20-year-old friend one Ajoy Das following a heated altercation on Wednesday afternoon at Leku WRC field near Ruksin town and later surrendered before the police.

According to reports, Baishya, after brutally killing Das with an axe, took the deceased’s severed head to Ruksin police station and surrendered.

A love affair is suspected to be the motive behind the brutal murder however; the police are yet to disclose any details in this regard.

Later during the day, some people of the area, after knowing about the brutal murder attacked the killer’s family and left two of them injured.

The news had soon spread in social media and consequently irate people from nearby villages created a ruckus at the Ruksin police station.

Meanwhile, the Ruksin police team has recovered the remaining body parts of the deceased from Leku WRC field and sent them to the hospital for post mortem after performing legal formalities.

A case has been registered and an investigation is currently on. The police have also detained four persons including two women for interrogation.

The arrestee is presently in the custody of Ruksin PS.