Doimukh MLA Tana Hali Tara distributes new LPG connections under the PMUY to beneficiaries during a Seva Aapke Dwar camp organised in Balijan (P/Pare), in the presence of Balijan ADC Dr Marchina Boria, HoOs, PRI members, and others, on Friday. Birth, PR and ST certificates and trading licences were also distributed on the occasion. (DIPRO)