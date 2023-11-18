Arunachal’s GI products find place at IITF

ITANAGAR, 17 Nov: Three indigenous products from Arunachal Pradesh, which received geographical indication (GI) tags in October this year, were displayed at the 42nd India International Trade Fair (IITF), which ended at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi, on Friday.

The products – Khamti rice, yak churpi and Tangsa textiles – were displayed in the GI pavilion by the indigenous people of the state, demonstrating Arunachal’s rich traditional and cultural heritage.

“It is a proud moment to showcase the rich social and cultural diversity of the state in the prestigious international forum. The exposure will help the farmers and craftsmen to market their products and take the initiative forward.

NABARD will continue its efforts in the direction,” a senior official of the NABARD’s Itanagar-based regional office informed.

Supplementing the state government’s ‘vocal for local’ initiative, the NABARD has so far supported GI registration of 18 indigenous products by availing the expert services of Padma Shri awardee Dr Rajni Kant.