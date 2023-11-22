CM, MASPL reps discuss scope of 3D printing tech in construction

ITANAGAR, 21 Nov: Chief Minister Pema Khandu held a meeting with representatives of the Merlin Automation Solutions Pvt Ltd (MASPL) on Tuesday to explore the scope of implementing 3D printing technology in the construction of buildings such as PHCs, CHCs, government schools, anganwadi centres, and other community infrastructure.

The CM directed the departments concerned to “explore cases for use of 3D printing technology for construction of buildings, etc.”

The MASPL representatives informed the CM that using 3D printing technology would drastically reduce the time required for construction, produce less waste, and enable constructing buildings with twice the strength of conventional buildings.

The use of this technology would also allow speedier construction of buildings in remote and high-altitude locations and reduce time extensions required due to short favourable working season in these areas. It would also help construction workers upgrade their skills in modern construction technology and gain more meaningful employment. It would also help in constructing buildings with lesser impact on environment, and will reduce the overall cost of construction in the future.

Merlin Automation Solutions is an Indian company, which has manufactured the world’s largest 3D printer for the construction industry. All designs, manufacturing and software are developed indigenously. Merlin contributed to the construction of the world’s largest 3D printer site in Chandigarh.

The representatives informed that 3D printing technology is being used by the Indian Postal Service and the Border Roads Organisation, among others, for construction of building complexes in various locations, such as Chandigarh and Ladakh. (CM’s PR Cell)