SJETA dept organises activities for differently-abled children

ITANAGAR, 21 Nov: The social justice & empowerment and tribal affairs (SJETA) department organised various sports and other activities among the differently-abled children in special schools within the Itanagar Capital Region in the run-up to the International Day of Persons with Disabilities (IDPD) on 3 December.

‘United in action to rescue and achieve the SDGs for, with and by persons with disabilities’ is the theme of this year’s IDPD celebration.

The observance of the day aims to promote an understanding of disability issues and mobilise support for the dignity, rights and wellbeing of persons with disabilities.

“Our focus is to bring them all to the mainstream to live a life of dignity and respect with normal society,” SJETA Director Yumlam Kaha said in a release.

A technical team from the department conducted various activities among the differently-abled children at the Donyi Polo Mission School for the Hearing and Visually Impaired in Chimpu; the K-Blooming Early Intervention Centre and Special School in Naharlagun; and the Sacred Heart Day Care Centre for Children with Special Needs in Itanagar, from 16 to 20 November.

The top three winners of every event will be given prizes on the day of the main celebration at the state banquet hall here on 3 December.

The department’s special educator Pura Aiya emphasised the need to “spread more social awareness and parents’ counselling, besides capacity-building activities to understand and categorise the problems or issues related to children with special needs.”

Meanwhile, the SJETA director further informed that a walkathon is being organised on 22 November to commemorate the Janjatiya Gaurav Divas.

The walkathon will start at 6 am from DK Convention Hall ground near IG Park here, and pass through the Niti Vihar, Abotani Colony, Bank Tinali, and VIP roads, before returning to the DK convention ground.

The first, second and third position winners will be given prizes.