Tagak donates car to foundation

PACHIN, 21 Nov: The chief minister’s adviser Tai Tagak donated a car to the Arunachal Life Saving Foundation (ALSF) as a tribute to his late father, Tai Tachu, on his death anniversary on 21 November.

The vehicle was received by ALSF chairman Ramesh Jeke and his team in a function at the Jikom Riba conference hall in Pachin Colony.

Late Tachu worked as a political

interpreter under the Papum Pare DC and had amicably resolved thousands of long-pending cases. He died in harness in 2005.

The programme was followed by a consultative meeting, which was attended by state director of Help Age India (HAI) Nilondra Taniya, Tagak, IMC Corporator Gyamar Tuvin, social workers, health workers, educators, and public leaders.

During the meeting, the participants discussed various issues and problems related to elderly people, besides construction of a ‘destitute old-age rescue & rehabilitation home’; mobile medical care; and advocacy and sensitisation activities.

Taniya highlighted the areas of services for older persons and the activities of the HAI.

Tagak highlighted the steps taken by the ruling BJP government for the welfare of the senior citizens and the differently-abled persons of the state.