Cancer screening underway

[ Prem Chetry ]

LUNGLA, 21 Nov: The Mon Indigenous Culture & Welfare Society (MICWS), in collaboration with Maharashtra-based NGOs Chhabi Sahayog Foundation and Dev Desh Pratisthan, launched a free cancer screening and awareness camp under the ‘Cancer Mukt Jagruta Abhiyaan, Arunachal Pradesh’ at the CHC here in Tawang district on Monday.

So far 167 individuals have been screened. Anyone diagnosed with the disease will be provided support for treatment, MICWS chairman Khandu Thungon said.

The team, consisting of six doctors, five technicians and two organisers, will cover Zemithang, Seru Kitpi and Jang in a week.

Highlighting the objectives of the campaign, Thungon said that “early detection of the disease greatly increases the chances of successful treatment.”

ZPM Thupen Gombu said that “the campaign will benefit the people in early detection of cancer as well as eliminating myths and misconceptions about the disease.”