Khandu urges youths to join BJP and strengthen govt

ITANAGAR, 22 Nov: “BJP is the only party which can work for the state,” said Chief Minister Pema Khandu while urging the younger generation to join the party and strengthen the government for all round development of the country.

Attending a training programme, held at D.K Convention Hall here on Wednesday, Khandu said that the training will not only strengthen the party in the state but will be able to create awareness on various government achievement through the vistaraks at the grassroots level.

He urged alpkalin vistarak and state vistaraks to observe the developmental activities at the grassroots level and report it to the party for further redressal.

Advocating against the money culture during elections, Khandu said, “We should educate ourselves from our own home against the money culture.”

State BJP president Biyuram Wahge highlighted the various achievements of the state government.

State BJP general secretary (organization) Ananta Narayan Mishra,

general secretaries Nalong Mize and Tadar Niglar, advisors to CM, Dr. Tangor Tapak and Tai Tagak and Arunachal Pradesh Khadi & Village Industries Board vice chairman-cum-co-convener Dukh Saha also spoke. (BJP PR cell)