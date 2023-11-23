Intl conference on mountain agriculture gets underway

UMIAM, 22 Nov: Academicians and researchers from South and South-East Asian countries working in the field of agriculture, hill and mountain ecology gathered here in Meghalaya for a three-day international conference on mountain agriculture.

Organized by Imphal-based Central Agricultural University

at College of Post Graduate Studies in Agricultural Sciences here from 22 November, the conference is expected to provide a forum for participants to exchange expertise, discover new advancements, and discuss agriculture in hilly and mountainous landscape.

Seven technical sessions will be conducted on issues, including status and emerging challenges and perspectives in hills and mountains, sustainable agriculture in hills and mountains, climate change vulnerability, coping and adaptations in hills and mountains, mountain communities and livelihoods, ecosystem restorations in hills and mountains, sustainable development goals in hills and mountains and mountain specific policies and institutions.

Fourteen ‘keynote’ papers will be presented by eminent scientists in the field of agriculture, hill and mountain ecologies during the technical sessions. Further, 150 research papers will also be presented by scientists from India as well as from Thailand, Bangladesh, Philippines, Bhutan, Nepal and Sri Lanka.

The students and faculties of Pasighat-based College of Horticulture and Forestry and the College of Agriculture virtually attended the inaugural programme of the conference.