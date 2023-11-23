Land mgmt dept introduces e-stamping system

ITANAGAR, 22 Nov: The land management department introduced an online e-stamping and e-registration fee collection system on Wednesday. With this initiative, Arunachal Pradesh became the 24th state in the country to adopt an online e-stamping system and e-registration fee collection application service. This system was introduced in association with the Stockholding Corporation of India Limited (SHCIL), a central record-keeping agency.

During the launch of the system at the civil secretariat, land management and tourism minister Nakap Nalo stated that e-stamping would not only save citizens’ time and reduce stress but also address the issue of revenue leakage. He highlighted that collecting fees online would significantly decrease the chances of fund mismanagement. Additionally, it would alleviate the burden on department officers who previously had to travel to obtain stamp papers.

Nalo commended the land management department, led by secretary A.K Singh and director Mamata Riba, for achieving another milestone in Arunachal Pradesh’s digital journey. He emphasized the importance of dedicated, honest, and sincere bureaucrats, echoing Chief Minister Pema Khandu’s vision for the government.

The decision to implement e-stamping was influenced by various scams in the last decade, as mentioned by SHCIL regional manager (Eastern Region) K Bhattacharya. He noted that states where e-stamping had been launched experienced significant growth in revenue collection and noticeable customer satisfaction.

During the launch, Techi Deram, a senior citizen of Itanagar, along with Donik Tayu and Gora Lotak, both former councilors, became the first three citizens to receive the online e-stamp paper (DIPR).