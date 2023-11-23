Creative writing workshop

Dream big & have a purpose in life: Tsundue

[ Prem Chetry ]

BOMDILA, 22 Nov: The English department of government college, Bomdila organized a one-day workshop on creative writing with the theme ‘Write to Discover What You Think and Believe,’ nurturing budding writers in West Kameng district on Tuesday.

The college’s principal Dr. Tashi Phuntso spoke at the event, expressing that “the initiative to organize such a relevant and meaningful workshop would yield fruitful outcomes,” emphasizing its encouragement for budding writers at the college.

The workshop’s resource person, Tibetan activist Tenzin Tsundue, shared insights into his journey as a poet and writer. Tsundue inspired the youths, stating, “You should dream big and have a purpose in life.” He also conveyed, “As a creative writer, budding writers and poets should follow a three-step formula: keen observation, perception of reality, and articulation for effective writing.”

He emphasized poetry as a powerful agent of change, mentioning, “It touches the heart and changes the mind.” Tsundue provided valuable tips to students, encouraging them to be more creative, imaginative, and articulate by playing with words, symbols and imagery.

The technical session was followed by a poetry reading session where students from the department of English recited their poems, captivating the audience.

Tsundue also presented a documentary on the life and culture of Himalayan communities and their relationship with Tibet.

Over a hundred participants, including students and faculty members, attended the workshop.