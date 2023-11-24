RD&PR secy advocates convergence of schemes

TEZU, 23 Nov: Rural Development & Panchayati Raj (RD&PR) Secretary Amarnath Talwade emphasised on convergence of schemes to ensure “fruitful implementation of all the rural development activities in the state.”

He was addressing a review meeting with officers of the RD&PR department and the ArSRLM here in Lohit district on Thursday. It was attended also by PR Director T Miso, Lohit DC Shashvat Saurabh, the Tezu ZPM, PRI members, the DPDO, the DRDA, the BDO, and others.

Talwade requested all to “work sincerely for achieving the targets under various centrally-sponsored programmes,” while Miso offered his view and suggestions for successful implementation of schemes under the panchayati raj institutions.

Earlier in the day, Talwade inspected various RD&PR and ArSRLM schemes and projects being implemented in Tezu CD block. (DIPRO)